RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading Up 0.6%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 106,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 250,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAR. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the first quarter worth $140,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter.

