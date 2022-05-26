Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,200 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 48,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,913,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.73. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.44) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

