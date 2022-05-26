Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $14.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SUMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $860.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

