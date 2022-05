Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Evogene (TSE:EVGN) Price Target to C$5.00

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.

