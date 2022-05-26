Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 148.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 42,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,905. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

