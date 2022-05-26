Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases New Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,584. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $105.39 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

