Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $153,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.28. The company had a trading volume of 33,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,165. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.41 and a 200 day moving average of $296.23. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

