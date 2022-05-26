Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $113,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,570. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.69.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

