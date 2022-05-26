Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 189.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.07. 12,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,725. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

