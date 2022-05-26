Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys Shares of 5,580 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,580 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fluor by 579.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fluor by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 58.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 10.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,051 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,178,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

FLR stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

