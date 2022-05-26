Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.40. 7,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,434. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.