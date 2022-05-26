Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.88 million, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 49.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

