Rodgers Brothers Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 73,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,182,000 after buying an additional 1,028,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 290,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 257,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after buying an additional 221,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 139,189 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 78.16% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennedy-Wilson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

