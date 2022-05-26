Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 43,879 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,879 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 351,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,388,000 after purchasing an additional 807,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 614,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. 1,213,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,067. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.40. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.