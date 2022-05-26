Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Newmont by 67.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 830,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,118,000 after acquiring an additional 334,150 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 56.9% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after acquiring an additional 196,777 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

NEM traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,612,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,031. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

