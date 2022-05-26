Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 4,200 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.40% of El Pollo Loco worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares in the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 121,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,629. The stock has a market cap of $376.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

