Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE CARR traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 99,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.81.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.