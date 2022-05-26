Rodgers Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NWN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.79. 2,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 79.75%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

