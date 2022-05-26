Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $9.94 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.8% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,219,000 after purchasing an additional 517,261 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,647,000 after acquiring an additional 357,605 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,564,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 234,840 shares of company stock worth $25,306,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.85. 3,823,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,428. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $91.52 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

