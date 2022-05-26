Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $296,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 702,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596,181. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock worth $227,082,838. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

