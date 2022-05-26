Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth $3,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,929,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in OGE Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

