Rodgers Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.17. The company had a trading volume of 115,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,460. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.64.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.