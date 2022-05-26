Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $14,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,131 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $171.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $165.25 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.95.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

