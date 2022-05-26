Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,605 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $110.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.16 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

