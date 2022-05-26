Robust Token (RBT) Reaches Market Cap of $202,052.21

Robust Token (RBT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $202,052.21 and approximately $476.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.45 or 0.00028402 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,913.01 or 0.53471790 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00491814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

