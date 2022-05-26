Robert W. Baird Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $144.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.62.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock opened at $82.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. SouthState Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.