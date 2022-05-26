RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

RLI has increased its dividend by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLI to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RLI has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $119.74.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RLI will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RLI by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RLI during the first quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at about $673,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLI. B. Riley decreased their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

