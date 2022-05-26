RiverNorth Specialty Finance (NYSE:RSF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.88. Approximately 4,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 16,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 279.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 484,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 356,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $1,539,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $564,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Company Profile (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

