RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $330,985.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RioDeFi has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,662.04 or 0.99989244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 299,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.