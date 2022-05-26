Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives $679.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $679.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 740 ($9.31) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 618 ($7.78) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 158,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

