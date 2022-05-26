Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.38 million-$942.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.93 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

