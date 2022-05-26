Revomon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $62,678.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Revomon has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $62,678.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 188% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,975.01 or 1.42592936 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 620.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00504887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031319 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

