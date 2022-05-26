Reviewing Creek Road Miners (CRKR) and Its Rivals

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Creek Road Miners to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Creek Road Miners alerts:

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ rivals have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Creek Road Miners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 73 271 381 10 2.45

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 65.73%. Given Creek Road Miners’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Creek Road Miners Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.52 Creek Road Miners Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 64.29

Creek Road Miners’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Creek Road Miners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creek Road Miners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.