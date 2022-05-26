Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 20564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market cap of C$64.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.51.

Resverlogix Company Profile (TSE:RVX)

Resverlogix Corp., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for disease states with high unmet medical needs. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective bromodomain and extra-terminal inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, end-stage renal disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

