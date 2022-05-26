Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.98

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.98 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 78393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REPYY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($16.49) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Repsol from €13.50 ($14.36) to €14.50 ($15.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Repsol from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

