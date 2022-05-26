RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) CEO Acquires $11,275.00 in Stock

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) CEO Shaun Bagai bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $11,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,691.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RNXT opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. RenovoRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

