RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) CEO Acquires $11,275.00 in Stock

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) CEO Shaun Bagai bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $11,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,691.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ RNXT opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. RenovoRx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $16.74.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.
RenovoRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
