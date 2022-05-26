renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Tops $0.0828 on Major Exchanges

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $255,202.62 and approximately $4.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,913.01 or 0.53471790 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00491814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008727 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

