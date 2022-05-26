Rench Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,779,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.61 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.