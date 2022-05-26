Rench Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

LRCX stock traded up $16.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.58. 1,288,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $442.53 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

