Rench Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises 1.5% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after acquiring an additional 315,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 175,250 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 592,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.