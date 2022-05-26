Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 3.3% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,404,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,863,920. The firm has a market cap of $301.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

