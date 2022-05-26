Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $636,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.75. The company had a trading volume of 77,465,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,507,867. The firm has a market cap of $494.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $154.60 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

