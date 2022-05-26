Rench Wealth Management Inc. Buys 277 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.2% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

MRK stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.75. 10,786,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,169,205. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

