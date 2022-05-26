Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $39.41.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

