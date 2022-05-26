Relite Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,697.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $335,730.14 and approximately $1,697.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 188% against the dollar and now trades at $41,975.01 or 1.42592936 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 57% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00020640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 620.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.62 or 0.00504887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00031319 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 66,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,863,955 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relite Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

