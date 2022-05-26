Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 81,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,324,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

