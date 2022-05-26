Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $14.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.74.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total transaction of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at $15,437,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,133,901. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $684.73. 9,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,114. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $681.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $492.13 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.