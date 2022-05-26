Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Position Lessened by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 62.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after buying an additional 1,446,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 645,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,579,000 after buying an additional 385,446 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 49.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 986,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,394,000 after buying an additional 325,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,956,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

