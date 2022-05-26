Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will report $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord posted sales of $886.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

RRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

Shares of RRX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.41. 422,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,235. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $116.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $843,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $333,305,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

