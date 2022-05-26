Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,559.91 or 0.99867987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00032914 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

